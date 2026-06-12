As teams face off on World Cup soccer pitch, health departments battle possible diseases

As soccer teams from across the world travel to North America to test their mettle against the best of the best, the World Cup is also a test for public health systems battling the spread of several diseases being tracked worldwide.

Throughout the tournament, the U.S. State Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimate between 5 and 10 million people will travel to stadiums in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.



With such a massive influx comes the possibility of spreading diseases.



Mary Hill, the head of the epidemiology bureau at the Salt Lake County Health Department, said it's normal to have diseases looming, and it's the agency's role to make sure they don't get out of control.

The best way to combat disease is to wash your hands, don’t touch your face and wipe down any surfaces, such as an armrest on a plane.



While there are no World Cup games in Utah, locals may travel to see their favorite teams. And the health department is ready if any illnesses make their way back to the state.

“In general, it’s going to be respiratory illnesses," said Hill. "People are going to be coming from the southern hemisphere where respiratory diseases is their season right now; they could bring up flu right now and make an outbreak here in the summer, which isn’t normal."



Hill said that although we coexist with organisms that cause disease, we don't have to let them take over.

"...people shouldn’t freak out about disease. It’s normal and always going to be there," she added.



The health department has a team dedicated to helping Utahns prep for travel, especially internationally, including the right vaccines and other information those on the go should know.

