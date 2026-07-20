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Fans gather for on last Soccer Celebration to watch World Cup final at Real Salt Lake stadium

Fans gather for on last Soccer Celebration to watch World Cup final at Real Salt Lake stadium
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SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake's final Soccer Celebration was held outside America First Field Sunday afternoon as fans gathered to watch the World Cup final together.

Whether they were rooting for Spain or Argentina, those attending the event shared the sentiment of wanting to watch the game in a group setting.

Unity was a common theme the past six weeks. FOX 13 Sports reporter Grace Lawrence spoke with fans in the video reel above about why they attended the event, and what they’ve enjoyed most this World Cup.

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