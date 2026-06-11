Real Salt Lake sporting director Kurt Schmidt talks World Cup, rising star Zavier Gozo

SALT LAKE CITY — With the eyes of the planet on North America this summer, Real Salt Lake's Kurt Schmidt shared his thoughts about the impact of the World Cup, as well as RSL and Utah's connections to the games.

To Schmidt, the extra attention will garner more interest in the sport here in Utah.

“It just supercharges the interest level in the sport, right?," he said. "And the more that, I think it’s 44 MLS players have been called into World Cup teams and hopefully coming out of the World Cup, a few more in the World Cup will join us, and so it’s a good opportunity for fans to come out and see players they saw at the World Cup play in MLS and hopefully capitalize on some excitement and energy and grow the league."

Schmidt also mentioned homegrown talent, Zavier Gozo, being the first Utah selection for the MLS all-star game, and what it was like to have the star power of Diego Luna at RSL.

Real Salt Lake returns from the World Cup break at LAFC on July 22nd. The team also scheduled an international friendly vs. English Championship side Burnley FC on July 15 at America First Field.

