Utah celebrates World Cup opening day in style at RSL soccer celebration

SANDY, Utah — On the opening day of the World Cup, thousands of fans poured into the plaza at America First Field to cheer on Team Mexico.

And along with the fans cheering on El Tri came all the cheers, all the chants and all the songs as everyone was in national gear and waving flags.

"The energy is great, the energy is amazing to all the Mexican people all around the world with all the teams. We are very excited, this is a great opportunity," said Mexico superfan Mistero.

The soccer celebrations will continue as Real Salt Lake will host the free events for all U.S. and Mexico games played during the group stage of the tournament. That includes Friday night's U.S. game vs. Paraguay, which starts at 7 p.m. MT on FOX 13.

Anyone wanting to attend the soccer celebrations can CLICK HERE to RSVP for free.

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