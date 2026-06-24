Utah Royals' Cloé Lacasse: From hockey town to the World Cup stage

SANDY, Utah — Utah Royals forward and Canadian native Cloé Lacasse grew up in Sudbury, Ontario — a place with major roots on the ice.

“It’s a hockey town. I’m not going to lie. There’s not many soccer players that come out of my town,” she said.

But instead of chasing pucks, Lacasse chased soccer balls and has scored goals all over the world. Her professional soccer career has taken her to multiple countries and clubs, each experience sharpening her skills and fueling her national team dreams — a dream that would see her take the pitch in Canada’s national team jersey.

“I was getting to a point where I didn’t think it was going to happen,” she recalled.

Her moment finally came at age 28 — and it was more than just personal achievement.

“For me, [putting on that jersey] has always been a very prideful moment because it kind of accumulates all of the moments and the work that my family and my community put behind my career. Getting to step out onto the pitch wearing that Canadian crest is special for me, but also for them,” Lacasse said.

Since then, she’s built an impressive Team Canada résumé: 46 caps, six goals, six assists, an Olympic appearance in Paris, and even a trip to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“The World Cup is definitely… there’s nothing like it,” Lacasse explained. “It’s a celebration of so many different cultures coming together to celebrate the game. The game is played everywhere in the world — in the smallest towns, in the places you’d never expect.”

Lacasse appeared in all three of Team Canada’s matches at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“The history of the World Cup is so rich. Being a part of that was special, and I don't think it's anything that any footballer takes lightly. They know getting there is incredible, and it's not many people that get that opportunity as well, so we have to celebrate it.”

Her name is now etched into Canada’s soccer and World Cup history.