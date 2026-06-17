Utah Uprising rises up, brings indoor soccer to Wasatch Front

DRAPER, Utah — For so many soccer players in the U.S., there’s the phenomenon that happens when you’re no longer in school and maybe not good enough for the pros, but you still want to play the beautiful game.

Along the Wasatch Front, that's where the Utah Rising comes in.

Before the sun comes up, McKenzie Evans Tostado is on the pitch.

“It’s an outlet.. It’s a love and a passion of mine,” she said of soccer.

It's a routine that has been a part of McKenzie's life since she was 10 years old; every day, heading to soccer practice or a game

Playing on youth teams and through high school, even post-grad, Tostado is now continuing her soccer journey by playing semi-pro soccer, only now, the pitch is indoors and smaller, with room for six players from each team.

“It’s like if soccer and hockey had a baby, that’s what it would be," she explained. "It’s smaller and not as many numbers that we are playing with.”

Tostado is a member of the state's very own professional indoor soccer league — Utah Uprising

“It’s just a chance to play and compete even though it’s not 11s and it’s indoors,” she said.

Utah Uprising kicked off its first season last year with an undefeated record as it claimed the 2026 women’s Major League Indoor Soccer team title.

“It creates opportunity, it gives those who come from a college background and those who just like soccer in general and look for a little more competition, gives them the opportunity to continue playing in a professional league,” McKenzie said.

The indoor league has a men's and women's team, and despite the travel and hours of practice, the players feel as if it's a second home.

“Because you build a family here,” said McKenzie.

Soccer awareness is taking over, not only in Utah but across the country, as the World Cup is played in our own backyard.

“It brings a whole new meaning when they are playing on our home turf,” McKenzie shared.

So as the World Cup unfolds over the summer, Tostado and her Utah Uprising athletes prepare for their next season, grateful for the team.

“It’s a community that you get to be a part of, and I think it’s just motivating.”