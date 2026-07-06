Win or lose, Mexico fans rally en masse at America First Field for Real Salt Lake's watch party

SANDY, Utah — The game hadn’t even started on Sunday as Utahns filled America First Field for Real Salt Lake's "Soccer Celebration" watch party.

And while no England fans appeared to be in sight, Mexico fans could be heard chanting for miles away.

“This is our game. This is our culture. It’s better to be here and celebrate with other people rather than sitting at a couch being at home,” said Angel Duran alongside his family. “I can be loud here!”

A sea of Mexico fans gathered to cheer on their team at the World Cup, but it was much more than that.

“It's important to represent I’m a Mexican… My mom and dad are from Mexico,” said Ashley Gonzalez.

"Exactly,” added Leo Bernal. "To show our parents that we're here celebrating, especially for the ones that aren't here today."

WATCH: More than 11,000 gather on Real Salt Lake plaza for Mexico-Ecuador World Cup watch party

More than 11,000 gather on Real Salt Lake plaza for Mexico-Ecuador World Cup watch party

“It's our heritage. It's everything kind of that made us who we are. More than that, it's been 40 years since we've had a chance to get in there,” said Lorenzo, a Mexico fan in attendance. “You teach your kids, right? Because our kids are like, they don't speak Spanish, but being here in these games are like, they're going to Mexico, they're learning... It'll stay with them,” added his partner, Betty.

“The World Cup is so special because you unite with other people, not just your own heritage,” Duran said. "This is a history game.”

Halfway through the pregame festivities, Mexico fans found out the game was going to be delayed by another hour because of weather in Mexico City. But despite the massive heat wave in Sandy, their spirits remained high.

“The juju's got to be there. The juju's got to be there,” Lorenzo joked.

The dedication of being out in the 100-degree heat for hours stems from one thing: passion for their heritage.

“I've never seen an atmosphere like this in person,” Bernal said. "This is also our community, and we're here to celebrate and show that in Utah, there's Mexicans everywhere.”

The game ended with England beating Mexico 3-2.

RSL and FOX 13 will host a "Soccer Celebration" Monday evening at America First Field for the U.S. vs. Belgium knockout game. More information can be found HERE.