Which Utah items were placed inside 'America's Time Capsule'?

WASHINGTON — As part of the America 250 celebrations, a time capsule including contributions from all 50 states will be sealed and buried on July 4 at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia.

"America's Time Capsule" will remain buried until 2276, when it will be opened on the day the country celebrates its 500th anniversary.

While some states offered meager contributions to the time capsule, Utah stepped up big time, sharing dozens of items from special coins to theme park tickets.

UTAH TIME CAPSULE CONTRIBUTIONS :

State Items :



The Red Warrior Mining Company One Thousand Shares Certificate

Lagoon Corporation Amusement Park Ticket

Liberty Park Ticket

Saltair The Fun House Ticket

Black Rock Beach Tourist Auto Pass

Medal :



George Washington Lord’s Prayer gold medal given out at Wedding of the Rails (completion of the Transcontinental Railroad), May 10, 1869

Granite Disks :



1916-2016 Utah Capitol Cornerstone

Large: 1853-1893 Salt Lake Temple Stone

Pins :



2002 1st Olympic pin

2002 Olympics “1000 Days to Olympic Opening” pin

2002 Olympic Pin

Utah State Treasurer Seal/Pin

2002 Olympic Pin “Get in the Spirit”

9/11/2001 pin

Utah State Auditor pin/seal

Utah Capitol button “100 years 1916-2016”

Coins :



1896 Great Seal of the State of Utah

2007 State Quarter Utah Wedding of the Rails 1869

2014 U.S. Quarter Arches National Park

2024 American Indian Quarter Zitkala-sa

1896 (Utah Statehood) U.S. Morgan Silver Dollar (much of the U.S. coin silver came from Utah)

Utah House of Representatives Speaker Mike Scholtz

Governor’s Chief of Staff J. Pierpont

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown

Lt. Governor Deidre M. Henderson

Utah Copper Early 20th Century Token, Largest Open Pit Copper Mine in the World

Sons of the American Revolution America 250

Utah State Senate

Governor of Utah Spencer J. Cox

Utah State Senate Coin/Seal, Stuart Adams, President

Documents :

