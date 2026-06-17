Which Utah items were placed inside 'America's Time Capsule'?

WASHINGTON — As part of the America 250 celebrations, a time capsule including contributions from all 50 states will be sealed and buried on July 4 at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia.
"America's Time Capsule" will remain buried until 2276, when it will be opened on the day the country celebrates its 500th anniversary.
While some states offered meager contributions to the time capsule, Utah stepped up big time, sharing dozens of items from special coins to theme park tickets.
UTAH TIME CAPSULE CONTRIBUTIONS:
State Items:
- The Red Warrior Mining Company One Thousand Shares Certificate
- Lagoon Corporation Amusement Park Ticket
- Liberty Park Ticket
- Saltair The Fun House Ticket
- Black Rock Beach Tourist Auto Pass
Medal:
- George Washington Lord’s Prayer gold medal given out at Wedding of the Rails (completion of the Transcontinental Railroad), May 10, 1869
Granite Disks:
- 1916-2016 Utah Capitol Cornerstone
- Large: 1853-1893 Salt Lake Temple Stone
Pins:
- 2002 1st Olympic pin
- 2002 Olympics “1000 Days to Olympic Opening” pin
- 2002 Olympic Pin
- Utah State Treasurer Seal/Pin
- 2002 Olympic Pin “Get in the Spirit”
- 9/11/2001 pin
- Utah State Auditor pin/seal
- Utah Capitol button “100 years 1916-2016”
Coins:
- 1896 Great Seal of the State of Utah
- 2007 State Quarter Utah Wedding of the Rails 1869
- 2014 U.S. Quarter Arches National Park
- 2024 American Indian Quarter Zitkala-sa
- 1896 (Utah Statehood) U.S. Morgan Silver Dollar (much of the U.S. coin silver came from Utah)
- Utah House of Representatives Speaker Mike Scholtz
- Governor’s Chief of Staff J. Pierpont
- Utah Attorney General Derek Brown
- Lt. Governor Deidre M. Henderson
- Utah Copper Early 20th Century Token, Largest Open Pit Copper Mine in the World
- Sons of the American Revolution America 250
- Utah State Senate
- Governor of Utah Spencer J. Cox
- Utah State Senate Coin/Seal, Stuart Adams, President
Documents:
- State of Utah Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States America250 National Time Capsule
- State of Utah House of Representatives Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States America250 National Time Capsule
- State of Utah State Senate Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States America250 National Time Capsule
- State of Utah Supreme Court Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States America250 National Time Capsule
- State of Utah United States Elected Representatives Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States America250 National Time Capsule
- The Federally Recognized Tribes
- Print-Out of The Historic Flag of Utah and the New Flag of Utah
- The Utah Commission of the 250th Anniversary of the United States