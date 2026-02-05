From the White House to the auto shop: How Riverton High is helping students excel

RIVERTON, Utah — From school spirit to standout programs, Riverton High School is earning bragging rights this week as our Cool School of the Week.

"I think I can speak for all student government when I say we are the luckiest people in the world to be able to represent this incredible school," said SBO President Seth. "It is so amazing to be with this wonderful student body."

That pride shows up everywhere — from fight songs echoing through the halls, to award-winning programs in the arts, athletics, and hands-on learning.

Riverton's art department offers students a wide range of creative opportunities, including oil painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, film, and advanced placement courses. One student, Ruby, recently earned recognition when her artwork was selected to be displayed at the White House.

"I was so stoked," Ruby said. "I was like, how? How did they pick me? What is happening?"

Beyond the arts, Riverton students are also getting real-world experience in classes like auto shop, where students learn everything from steering and suspension to brake systems — skills they can take far beyond high school.

Riverton High is also well known for their "Silver Rush." "Every December we'll pick a charity or non-profit organization, and we'll just spend the month of December raising funds for that charity," said one SBO.

Another standout program is Unified Sports, which brings students of all abilities together through athletics and friendship. "I love unified sports because I'm able to communicate and make friendships with people I wouldn't normally in other classes," said one peer mentor.

Watch: The Unified Sports program at Riverton High

The Unified Sports Program at Riverton High

Riverton High's efforts haven't gone unnoticed. Granite Credit Union helped celebrate the school with a Cool School certificate and a donation to support the Unified Sport Program, which unified sports advisor, Miss Brown, says will go towards growing the program.

If you know a school that deserves the Cool School spotlight, you can nominate them by emailing GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or by filling out the nomination form on our website.