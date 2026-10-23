Sense of community makes Olympus Junior High a 'Cool School'

MURRAY, Utah — From LEGO coding and performing arts to intramural sports and school-wide traditions, Olympus Junior High is giving students plenty of ways to explore their interests and build connections, which is why they are FOX 13 News' Cool School of the Week.

“Coming together as a community, all of us coming together and performing amazing feats makes us a really cool school,” student Grayson Hamer said.

For students interested in the arts, Olympus Junior High offers several opportunities to get involved, including jazz band, orchestra, choir, band and Dance Company. Students in Dance Company even get the chance to choreograph their own pieces for the group’s semiannual performances. The next show is scheduled for December 2.

Students also have opportunities to participate in intramural sports, including cross country, soccer, basketball, volleyball, track and field, wrestling and golf.

Beyond extracurricular activities, school traditions help bring students together. Red Ribbon Week is one of the highlights of the year, featuring activities designed to strengthen relationships and build a stronger sense of community.

And for students who enjoy technology and innovation, LEGO coding offers another way to learn, create, and experiment.

“I think it’s fun to be able to explore and innovate and be able to create cool things,” one student said.

The school community is also preparing for its upcoming production of High School Musical, giving students another opportunity to showcase their talents on stage.

Granite Credit Union joined Fox 13 News to present theater teacher Mrs. Land with a donation for her hard work.

"I love High School Musical; the third one is my favorite," said Granite Credit Union Marketing Director, Spencer Carver. "We hope the whole community comes out, but we want to recognize you for all of your incredible work."

I'm new to the district, I'm new to the school, and I have just had a wonderful experience here at Granite and with Olympus Junior High," Mrs. Land said. "I'm so excited to do this play and to just have a great time."