Students can make every day a great day at Newman Elementary School

SALT LAKE CITY — Every day, you have the choice to make it a great day — at least, that's what the sign at Newman Elementary says. Wednesday was a great day for students, teachers, and staff at Newman Elementary because they're our Cool School of the Week.

"What makes this a cool school is that everyone respects each other, and we all treat each other with kindness," one student said.

Students at Newman Elementary are also smart; one of their Battle of the Books teams won their division in the Salt Lake City School District. "There are 20 books that the kids are challenged to read," the school librarian said. "We have students that read all twenty books, and they answer questions and compete against different elementary schools in the school district."

"I love reading and having a big competition that's just like set for reading is so much fun," one team member added.

Students in the school's Spanish dual-language immersion kindergarten class speak Spanish like they've known it for years! "We do Spanish in the morning and then English in the afternoon, and we try to just speak Spanish," said the Kindergarten Spanish DLI teacher.

"It gives them a wider view into the world around them; it helps them communicate with a whole other group of peers," added a parent of a Spanish DLI student.

5th-grade students at Newman Elementary also can participate in Ballet West's educational outreach program "I Can Do." Students still had their dance moves memorized even after their spring break. "It provides students in 5th grade with the opportunity to try something new, challenge themselves, work as a team, provide art for the community all through dance," said a Ballet West representative.

Most students look forward to recess, but it's not always the best part of every kid's day, so Playworks helps facilitate a fun and safe recess experience for all kids at Newman Elementary. "We're trying to make kids feel like they belong; they can play any game," said one Playworks team member.

Students at Newman Elementary aren't only smart and athletic, they're also creative. Art teacher Mr. Paul encourages student creativity through a variety of projects, including 3-D prints — he even had a special project just for FOX 13 News. "It's a FOX 13 logo and a cool school written underneath," Mr. Paul explained.

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union gave a donation to the school to help boost the rewards students can earn from showcasing positive behaviors. "I am so excited to be here and hear about all of the amazing work you're doing with your students and the positive reinforcement techniques you have," said Granite Credit Union's Brand Manager, Julianne Duncan. "On behalf of Granite Credit Union, we want to give you a donation to help you in those efforts."

"We love that you're seeing the great things the students and the teachers here are doing; it really is a good place to learn and to be," said Newman Elementary Principal Kenneth Limb.

If you want us to highlight your school, you can send an email nomination to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form on our website.