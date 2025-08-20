Salt Lake City residents weigh in on future of Green Loop

SALT LAKE CITY — Where would you like to curl up with a book at the civic center? What changes would make it a better gathering place for families? A new survey from Salt Lake City is asking those questions of residents about the future of a key block of the Green Loop, the stretch that links Library Square and Washington Square.

Kate Kopishke has lived in Utah since 2010 and has seen a lot of changes over the years. She is one of the people who filled out the Green Loop survey and placed it into a "memory box," installation at the Salt Lake City Main Library.

"We need more loops and green spaces and places for people to hang out and gather and be together," Kopishke stated. "It's such a hot day today, it just makes me think, more trees."

The city is working on the block, which is the first phase of the Green Loop, a tree-lined greenway that will loop around downtown Salt Lake City. The long-term project includes 900 South, 500 West, South Temple, and 200 East.

Kopishke says she hopes more scenic beauty is what she hopes for the area. " Places that are pretty and welcoming, less commercialization, less signage, fewer billboards."

People who took the survey online say they want many of the same things as Kopishke. Some people have asked for a dedicated play area for children, more seating, and other activities like chess tables, picnic tables, and fire pits.

For Nancy Monteith, a senior landscape architect working on the project, the feedback is already revealing what matters most to people. "People like seeing the festivals coming down for those well-loved festivals, but they also want to use the space during the week. They think making the space more physically comfortable is one of the first things we need to do.”

Monteith says the city will continue to gather feedback from residents and create concepts for the block over the next four months. People can continue to weigh in through August 31 at the Salt Lake City Main Library or online here.