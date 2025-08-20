How the University of Utah is helping students' stress and anxiety with mental health support

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah buzzed with students and their families as they moved in over the past weekend. Many students said their goodbyes to their families and childhood homes.

Students like Cameron Cunnison said the start of the school year makes her nervous, and it can bring a lot of anxiety, depression, homesickness, and loneliness. “I’m a little bit nervous,” she said. “It’s overwhelming. There’s a lot of stuff going on with classes and events.”

She moved to Utah from Denver, leaving everything she knew behind as she attended college. “I was nervous about meeting new people and making new friends,” she said. “I miss my dog from home. I have a chocolate lab.”

She’s in luck — the university offers several mental health resources, including a session with Volley, the service dog.

Christina Kelly LeClouyse, the associate director of outreach and programming at the University of Utah, said students can schedule time with Volley, and sometimes they go on campus, bringing Volley to the students. “We go around campus multiple times during the month, where students can just come and hang out with Volley,” she said. “Get some K9 love.”

The university offers many different mental health services, from counseling to a program called MH1 or Mental Health First Responders. MH1 is a way for students to get in touch with a counselor after hours around campus.

“We want students to know that we are here for them and they are safe,” Torrence Wimbish, the program manager for MH1, said. “I always say to students, we got your back.”

More information on MH1 can be found here, and the counseling center information can be found here.