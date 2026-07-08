Keeping Kenzie's legacy alive, one cup of lemonade at a time

A lemonade stand in Utah is about much more than a cold drink on a hot summer day.

For six years, the family of McKenzie Madsen has set up the stand every summer in her honor — and every dollar raised goes directly to organ donation organizations and foundations Kenzie was a part of.

Kenzie died in 2020 while waiting for a heart and kidney transplant. She was known for setting up her own summer treat stands — not for the treats themselves, but for the people who came to get them.

Her mother, Monica Madsen, said Kenzie had a giving spirit even when it came to things she personally did not enjoy.

"She hates sweets, but she loved sharing them," Monica Madsen said.

After Kenzie's death, her siblings decided to carry on that tradition. They bought the lemonade stand with their own money and chose every detail themselves — including the color.

"Teal is her favorite color, so they had to put teal on there," Madsen said.

Six years later, the stand draws the entire community. This year, a group of motorcyclists rode in, lined up, and embraced the family as they gathered to support the cause.

Every dollar raised is donated. The family keeps nothing.

"Our kids don't take any of it. They want it to go to help sick kids and to raise awareness for organ donation," Madsen said.

The annual event has now raised nearly $35,000. Each year on July 13, the family hands over checks to the organizations they support.

"Kenzie waited over 300 days in the hospital…and one just never came," Madsen said.

For the Madsen family, the stand is also a source of healing — and a way to keep Kenzie's name alive.

"I love sharing her story. I love hearing her name. I love saying her name," Madsen said.

The connections made at the stand have deepened that healing over the years.

"We've met a lot of people that have had transplants, or their significant others have donated…sharing her story is a huge healing part for us," Madsen said.

Above all, the family says the stand is about legacy. "We just want to keep her legacy alive," Madsen said.

And Monica believes Kenzie would be proud of everything her family has built in her name.

"I think she's very proud of her siblings and us…she has helped the community get together and rally for her," Madsen said.

To learn more about organ and tissue donation in Utah, visit DonorConnect.life.