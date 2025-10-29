Saltair Sally and other spectral residents haunt this Great Salt Lake landmark

MAGNA, Utah — Have a burning question for the great unknown? On the shores of the Great Salt Lake, there sits a venue that just might answer it. But caution: You might get exactly what you’re looking for.

The current Great Saltair is the third iteration of the building — the first two met a fiery demise — and even this structure has its fair share of tall tales, general manager Brandon Barrick confirmed.

"People that have been murdered out here. Saltair Sally is probably the most famous," Barrick said.

And if anyone knows the truth, it’s Barrick, who challenges skeptics to visit.

"I've never had anybody come out here and say that they didn't find or experience anything," he said.

A journey through the building is a spooky experience, full of unexplained phenomena. Even employees are privy to the strange activity.

"I hear, like, whispers all the time," said employee David Ramos. "I hear like laughter.”

Barrick noted that visual disturbances are also common.

"We get a lot of orbs in the building," he said, along with the auditory "tapping on the ceiling and in the rafters.”

INTO THE UNKNOWN

The venue’s dressing room, in particular, is a hotbed of activity.

"This mirror is very active," Barrick explained. "And it's had shadow figures in it."

He recalled a photo taken by a guest: "This big black figure standing is was standing behind him with the red glowing eyes." The guest "actually didn't notice it when he took the picture, but he saw it after he took the picture.”

While we were in the room, we asked if anyone was in the room with us. While an EMF reader didn’t show anything, we did hear a noise in a backroom where nothing (at least in the living) was.

Following that noise, the strange occurrences continued in an area nicknamed the "Marilyn Manson room" — a space covered in black drapes originally prepared for the musician.

"There was a paranormal group that was in this room, and the woman put her hand on the mirror, and the image coming back from the mirror is not her image," Barrick said.

Other areas also hold strange stories, including a newly added green room.

"It's colder than the rest of the building. There's no explanation for that," Barrick noted.

THE PACING SOLIDER

Upstairs, a photo taken by a member of the Grim Ghost Tour at the top of the stairs has made believers of many.

The picture, Barrick says, shows a ghostly figure. He says venue staff have seen things, too.

"They've said that in the early morning hours when they're tearing down the stage, they will actually see a soldier pacing back and forth up here," he said.

Barrick and I decided to find out for ourselves, using an electromagnetic field (EMF) reader.

"We're looking at your photo. Are you here with us?" we asked. "Do you want to communicate?”

The responses were followed by a spike in energy, so we continued.

“We're looking at your picture,” we asked, followed by a spike.

“Are you a soldier?” we continued, followed by another spike.

And finally we asked, “Are you from Hill Air Force Base?” which led to another big spike.

You might be asking why this makes sense. Well, the thrd edition of the Great Saltair is actually built from a retired hangar from Hill AFB — making that call and response even more spooky.

THE THIRD FLOOR

The finale of the tour ended at a spot where the EMF reader instantly spiked.

"So directly above us is this chandelier," Barrick said, referencing an anomaly caught on a structured light sensor camera during a prior investigation. "You look like a child. Are you a child?”

At the moment we asked, we saw another spike in our reader.

But there’s one more story about the third floor.

Employee David Ramos later recounted a chilling moment in that same area when a shadow figure materialized.

"This shadow figure materialized and then disappeared right in that back, in that corner of the room," Ramos said. "I mean, it's definitely something.”

Barrick saw the photographic evidence: "You can see it. It looks like there's a shadow. Like it looks even like the same height. It looked exactly the same.”

The emotional resonance with the spirit was strong for Ramos.

"It felt worried about what I was doing to that room. Like it felt like that was its space and it didn't know why I was going through the stuff," he explained.

We went into that room to investigate, and you MUST watch the video to see what happened.

ASK YOUR QUESTIONS

Ultimately, the Great Saltair is begging you to ask your questions.

"Even the biggest skeptic, The Saltair would convert," Ramos insisted. "It almost feels like there is like a big ghost family here.”

Barrick simply invites the curious.

"When people ask me, you know, is the place really haunted? I ask them to come experience it for themselves," he said.

Just be careful, or you might get adopted into the ghost family at the Great Saltair.