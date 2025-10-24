West Valley City neighbors scare up Halloween fun for good time and good cause

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two neighbors are sharing their love of Halloween with the community while supporting a good cause.

Don Smith and Terry Fleming use the front yards of their West Valley City homes to make Halloween come alive with what they call "Nightmare on Clown Street, a display that includes hundreds of haunted clowns and dolls.

“I think clowns are creepy and cool,” Smith said.

Since 2016, the display located at 6186 West Brud Drive has featured collection bins for the Utah Food Bank. Visitors are encouraged to donate non-perishable food to help fill the shelves at the food bank.

“It helps a lot of people that otherwise would go without,” Smith said. “We can't have that.”

“When I was growing up, I had a single mom, and so we struggled a lot,” Fleming added. “It’s just something I figured that everybody could use help.”

Smith and Fleming estimate that over the years, they have collected about 20,000 pounds of food. Their goal is to collect 2,500 pounds this season.

“Kids will have their trick-or-treat bag in one hand and their food bag in the other hand, and they'll argue and fight over who's gonna put it in the bin,” Smith said.

To recognize their efforts in fighting hunger, Smith and Fleming were honored with the FOX13 Smith’s Zero Hunger Hero Award.

Smith and Fleming's Halloween display is open through October 31, and donations are not required to enjoy the decorations.