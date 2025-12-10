Saratoga Springs family cooperating with murder investigation, police say

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The family of two people shot and killed inside a Saratoga Springs home earlier this year shared a joint release with local police to explain how they are cooperating with the investigation.

Jessica Lyman and her 8-year-old son, Eli Painter, were both found shot to death inside their townhome on March 28. Painter was declared dead at the scene, while Lyman died days later after being hospitalized.

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made in connection to the deaths despite numerous searches in the area.

Earlier this month, warrants served in the weeks after the deaths claimed issues that law enforcement officials had with family members during its early investigation.

In the joint statement released by the Saratoga Springs Police Department and the Lyman Family, authorities pointed out that the warrants connected to the first steps of the investigation, and were recently released, "provided an outdated narrative regarding the cooperation of the Lyman family in the investigation."

The department went on to say that the Lyman Family had been cooperating with police in recent months.

"We appreciate their willingness to engage with investigators by providing access to relevant information, such as family dynamics and involvement with possible people outside of the home who have provided additional lines of investigation," the statement read.

Along with police, the Lyman Family shared their devastation over the death, but is "firmly committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions, while also protecting the rights and privacy of our family members throughout the ongoing police investigation."