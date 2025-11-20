Davis County school mobilize meals for families impacted by SNAP benefit loss

LAYTON, Utah — A Davis County school is going the extra mile to help students facing food insecurity.

Recently, the administration and staff at North Layton Junior High realised many families receiving food assistance benefits would be impacted by the government shutdown.

The school was proactive in mobilizing supplies for those in need. “We knew without SNAP benefits that they would go without food. We were able to provide three meals to 40-plus families,” said Corby Eason, the school’s principal. “Being able to have a place and resources to help support those families that made me sleep better.”

Principal Eason credits the work of the school’s family coordinator as integral in identifying families facing struggles.

This school’s work goes far beyond responding to an unexpected crisis. All year long, its family connection center provides meals and snacks to students who may not receive enough healthy food at home. “It takes a village to raise a kid, and we want to take care of our community and make sure our kids are successful,” Eason said.

The school’s campus is also home to an office of the Davis School District’s military support team. With Hill Air Force Base located nearby, about 20% of students at North Layton Junior High are in military families.

“We oftentimes run food drives or just gather donations to bring onto the Hill Air Force Base Airmen's attic, where they provide food and sustenance for military families,” said Francesca Suarez, the military support team lead for the school district.

To recognize the school’s multipronged approach to assisting students and their families, Smith’s presented North Layton Junior High with the Zero Hunger Hero award for November.