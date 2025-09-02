Jordan School District's "Principal's Pantry" fights student hunger, one meal at a time

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Students struggling with food insecurity have a valuable resource in the Jordan School District.

Each school operates a “principal’s pantry” where students in need can get food, clothing and other necessities. “It’s been the most amazing, satisfying, joyous job I could ask for,” said Robyn Luke, the homeless liaison at West Jordan High School.

Luke also runs the principal’s pantry at the school and, over the last six years, has developed a passion for the work. “When they have enough to eat it just changes everything,” she said. “I wondered how I could hear those stories and hear the things that are so difficult, but part of the good is helping them and then the donations that come in are heartwarming.”

One of the biggest challenges is getting students to ask for help. “High school kids, they don’t want to look like they don’t have what others have,” Luke said.

She finds ways to convince them that it is acceptable to ask for help and often connects them to resources beyond food and clothing. “She makes sure the kids know the resources are there,” said Anthony Godfrey, Superintendent of the Jordan School District. “Students aren’t always thinking that they want to get help.”

Another challenge is keeping the shelves stocked with the most important items. “She actually goes out and actively brings things in,” added the school’s principal Michael Hutchings. “It’s not just a passive role. She's been amazing and has a huge impact on students.”

Luke relies on donations and always manages to meet the needs of students. “It is amazing. Lots of miracles of donations. Something we just happen to need – it shows up,” she said.

Smith’s honored Robin Luke with Zero Hunger Hero Award for August 2025 because of her efforts to go above and beyond in filling the pantry shelves with food, connecting with students, and providing needed resources.

Right now, Luke says the pantry is short on backpacks.

Many schools across the state have similar programs. Robyn says the best way to help is by calling your neighborhood school to ask about any specific needs.