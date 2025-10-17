Locked doors, suspended programs deny Utahns much-needed shutdown support

PROVO, Utah — As the government shutdown continues to drag on, many groups, from Ogden to Provo, are telling FOX 13 News that they're already running out of resources to help people in need.

“There’s a lot of families in need right now. It’s a tough time," said Amy Nelson, chief steward for National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 17.

The union represents about 2,000 people in Utah. Nelson explained how it had already been a stressful year filled with layoffs before the shutdown even began.

In April, the chapter created three food pantries for its employees: two in Ogden buildings and one in Salt Lake City. Now, Nelson claims employees are unable to use the pantries when they need them the most, simply because the doors are locked to all during the shutdown.

“A coworker reached out to me, and she said, "Can I get into the building to get food for my grandson?' And I said I don’t think so. I have not tried to get in. I don’t want to get fired for trying to get in," she explained. "We were told go home and don’t come back until you hear it on the news that the shutdown is over.”

In Provo, the city's HEAT program, which funds utility assistance, has been suspended.

“We have about 470 requests per year that are funded through HEAT, and it was approximately $185,000 last year. So it’s a big deal. That’s a lot of people in Provo who need assistance, who will no longer be able to apply for that," shared Amanda Ercanbrack, Provo's customer service director.

Ercanbrack added that the city has partnered with Community Action, but their donation funds are now depleted as well.

“We’re just asking residents to step up, help out your neighbors, help out those who might have been furloughed, maybe they’re out of a job right now. These people do need assistance,” she said.

With the shutdown now in its third week, both Ercanbrack and Nelson say any donation or contribution, no matter how big or small, makes a difference.