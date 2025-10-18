Fans camp out the night before BYU vs Utah showdown

PROVO, Utah — Some fans started showing up at the LaVell Edwards Stadium around 2 pm Friday and told FOX 13 they’d be out there all night until game day.

The Nielsen family has been participating for as long as they can remember.

“I came out of the womb, shouted go cougars, I had a birthday party BYU themed, four years old, Cosmo came,” said BYU student Clark Nielsen.

They said camping out is a tradition they never want to miss.

“My grandpa was a BYU fan of the month,” Nielsen said, "it's kind of awesome to be able to continue on the legacy. My family is in town, and we're going to have a good time this weekend.”

However, camping out comes with a lot of waiting.

“Going to BYU games, that's the best thing in the world. So, if you get to camp out then you get to have fun all day, it's just great,” said Ty Nielsen.

“Those who are patient get rewarded, right? And if we're out here being patient, we're putting in the work and the effort it’ll pay off, right? With a good time,” Clark added.

Amongst the sea of blue were a couple of BYU students wearing red, repping the University of Utah.

“BYU is a great school, I think everyone can agree on that, but we have just been Ute fans since we were born and grew up going to all the Ute games, we got to stick true to it,” said Dylan Smith.

His friend Taylor Harris said there’s one good thing about camping out in a sea of BYU fans.

“Just to make BYU fans mad, I just think it’s hilarious they just can’t get enough of the U,” Harris said.

At the end of the day, Utes and Cougars fans have messages for one another.

“Make it a fair game because last year ripped, taken away from the Utes absolutely taken away from us!” Harris said.

“Good luck, because you all are going to need it,” Clark said.

BYU and the University of Utah will be playing at the LaVell Edwards Stadium at 6 pm on Saturday.