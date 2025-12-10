Tooele food pantry doubles service amid rising demand, earns recognition as Smith's Zero Hunger Hero

TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele Food Pantry is a lifeline for families facing food insecurity.

During the recent government shutdown, it doubled the number of people it serves from 400 to 800 per week. Phil Lewis, regional director for Switchpoint, the nonprofit that operates the pantry, said the increase reflects a broader challenge facing Utah families. "A lot of people are facing food insecurity," Lewis said.

The dramatic rise in need was met with an impressive response from the community, which increased donations. "It's kind of a Utah mentality. We put out the call for help, and we see a lot of people step up," Lewis said. "Here in Tooele County, it's been very eye-opening at the amount of the response."

The pantry's success stems from partnerships with organizations like Utah Food Bank, combined with strong community support through volunteers and donations.

"Tooele County people take care of their own and they see the need of their neighbors and they act," Lewis said.

Cody Egbert, assistant regional director for Switchpoint, said the collaborative effort extends beyond the pantry itself. "We have different organizations, different companies. We've even seen some restaurants who've been willing to open their doors and give out free meals," Egbert said.

The community response provides motivation for continued efforts to address hunger locally. "It's motivation. It's fuel to keep going, keep fighting the fight, and it gives us the perspective that it's not a problem that we can't solve," Lewis said.

In recognition of their work, Smith's awarded the Tooele Food Pantry this month's Zero Hunger Hero award. Tina Murray, spokesperson for Smith's, presented the award along with $1,000 in Smith's dollars to help stock the pantry during the holiday season.

"We are really impressed by the work you are doing. Thank you for everything you are doing. We want to give you something extra to help the families you are helping in Tooele," Murray said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.