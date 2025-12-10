Corner Canyon students rally as team competes for national title in Baltimore

DRAPER, Utah — Students at Corner Canyon High School are buzzing with excitement as their football team takes on No. 2-ranked St. Frances Academy in Baltimore in the first-ever national high school championship football game on Wednesday.

While the Chargers are on the East Coast, their classmates back in Utah are showing support through a watch party and spirited rallies throughout the school. "I think the Corner Canyon boys will easily defeat St. Frances Academy; they don't know what's coming," Beckham Gharring, a senior at the school, told FOX 13 News on Tuesday.

The energy is palpable as students organize events to cheer on their team from nearly 2,000 miles away.

"We're super excited. I mean, this is not only a big deal for our school but just a big deal for the city, for our state, and really puts us on a national level," Kelley Dunn, a senior at the school, said.

The big moment has even caught the attention of Corner Canyon alumni Jaxson Dart, quarterback for the New York Giants, whose younger brother is suiting up for Wednesday's championship game. "What a great opportunity for them to go play and compete at the highest level against a great team," Dart said during a Canyons District podcast this month.

Superintendent Dr. Rick Robins interviewed the NFL quarterback during the district's "Connect Canyons" podcast episode. Dart says he believes this game showcases Utah's often overlooked football talent. "I feel like this state is very under-appreciated when it comes to a national landscape of talent," Dart said during the interview. "I'm excited for those guys to go out there and compete. I think it's going to be a great game."

Fans can join the watch party starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Canyons District Office at 9361 S. 300 East in Draper. The district will serve hot dogs, popcorn, and soft drinks during the event.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN2.