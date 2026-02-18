How to avoid fines and crashes this winter by properly clearing your vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — It's time to dust off your winter driving skills — literally. As winter weather approaches, drivers need practical reminders to navigate snowy and icy roads safely.

If you don't remember where you placed that snow brush, it's probably time to get a new one. Preparing for a safe commute starts with preparing your car for the conditions, beginning with the first thing you should do when you see your car covered in snow.

If you're in a hurry, it may be tempting to just clear the ice and snow off your windshield and get going. But Lt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol says that's a dangerous risk to take. "You need to be able to see, have that complete view around your car so you can spot any hazards that you may be coming upon," Roden said. "We have a lot of crashes that occur during the wintertime when the roads are snowy and slick, so being able to see is going to be a big part of being able to avoid a crash."

Clearing only your windshield creates additional hazards beyond limited visibility. Snow left on your car's roof can become a serious safety issue while driving.

"That snow on top of your roof may actually slide down if you hit your brakes and slide down over your windshield, actually pinning your windshield wipers down, making it so that you would be driving blind, not be able to see what's going on in front of you," Roden said.

The number one excuse Roden hears from Utah drivers is that they were in a hurry and didn't have time to clear all the snow off their car. He urges drivers to plan ahead, wake up earlier if you know a storm is coming, and give yourself plenty of time to clear off your car, including the top.

Failing to properly clear your vehicle isn't just dangerous — it can also be expensive. "There are fines that could be associated with not clearing off your windows, having an obstructive view around your car, so that's why it's important to be able to clear those off, not just for the visibility sake, but also for avoiding getting a citation or a fine," Roden said.

Clearing ice and snow from your windshield isn't just the law — it keeps you and other drivers safe on the road.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.