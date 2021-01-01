Emily Tencer

Emily Tencer is thrilled to join the FOX 13 news team as a reporter and multmedia journalist!

Emily is coming from Omaha, Nebraska, where she worked as a reporter for KETV Newswatch 7. During her time there, she took part in covering the nation’s early COVID-19 quarantine efforts, George Floyd and social injustice protests, and political coverage leading up to the Iowa Caucus.

Emily grew up as a Navy brat and spent her childhood moving every two years. She was born in San Diego, California, but also grew up living on the east coast, Midwest, and in Japan twice.

She considers “home” to be both San Diego and Omaha (Go Huskers!), and attended college at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California (Ayo Waves!).

During her sophomore year, she spent both semesters studying abroad in Heidelberg, Germany. Her most memorable trip was to the town of her ancestors in Szczecin, Poland.Emily has been a Phoenix Suns fan since birth, knows every lyric to every Taylor Swift song, and is currently on the hunt for the best bean and cheese burrito in Salt Lake City.

She looks forward to being part of the Utah community and sharing your stories.

Please send Mexican food recommendations and story ideas to her email Emily.Tencer@Fox13Now.com.

Follow her on Twitter at @EmilyTencerTV.