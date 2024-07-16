Food truck owners and workers have it extra tough in Utah's summer heat

SALT LAKE CITY — Everyone is trying to stay cool in this heat, but imagine trying to do that in a small metal box while standing over a hot grill.

That's the reality for a lot of food truck workers right now as temperatures continue to climb.

"It's kind of difficult for us being here in this weather because it's really, really hot," said Juan Garcia.

Garcia is the owner of the food truck Pupuseria El Paraiso, parked near 2700 South and 300 West from Monday through Saturday.

"We have to turn on the AC but it's not helping so much because it's too hot," he explained.

In his eight years as a food truck owner, he's learned to do everything possible to stay cool.

"Open the windows, open the door," he said. "We try the most we can."

"It's hot. I'm sweating right now — it's hot," said Gee Sitivong, owner of the District Thai Fusion food truck.

Sitivong said it once got as hot as 125 degrees inside their truck.

"That's with the doors closed," he explained. "So it's 104 right now."

Some days, they're tempted to call it quits.

"When we're doing the city festivals and stuff like that, those ones are the killers because it's 14-16 hour days and we're just sitting here roasting," said Sitivong.

Parking makes a difference. Being under shade always helps, and parking on concrete or gravel is much cooler than asphalt.