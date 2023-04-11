Foo Fighters sets return date for Salt Lake City-area concert

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Months after Foo Fighters were forced to cancel their Utah concert appearance following the death of Taylor Hawkins, the band lived up to their promise to return.

The band announced Tuesday that it has rescheduled a concert for Aug. 8 at USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, the exact date they were scheduled to play the same venue in 2022

Foo Fighters canceled their entire tour when Hawkins, the band's drummer, died unexpectedly on March 25.

The band had previously set a bunch of concert dates at festivals and smaller shows in 2023, but added Utah and other sites on Tuesday. Foo Fighters last performed in Utah in Dec. 2017 at Vivint Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday for the general public.