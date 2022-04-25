Garth Brooks adds second Salt Lake City concert

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City can't get enough of Garth Brooks as the county superstar has added yet another show at Rice-Eccles Stadium this summer.

WATCH: Garth Brooks promises 'party,' not concert for Salt Lake City show

Brooks announced Monday that a new concert date has been scheduled for Friday, June 17 after the show set for the following night sold out last week in about an hour.

The concerts come less than a year after Brooks played Salt Lake City in 2021.

"One the greatest times I've ever had," the country legend said in a video about last year's concert in Utah, which sold out so fast that about 90% of fans didn't get tickets.

During last year's show, Brooks promised he'd come back, setting the stage for the only return dates on his current tour.

Appearing on FOX 13 News, Brooks explained what makes Salt Lake City such a special place to play.

"You know your country music inside and out," Brooks said. "It just makes sense because it comes with the territory, right? But there's also something that, it's just like you guys have your own little secret there, and everybody's in on it and everybody from the outside doesn't get to get in on the secret."

Tickets for the new show go on sale Friday, April 29.