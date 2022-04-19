Garth Brooks promises 'party,' not concert for Salt Lake City show

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Garth Brooks returning to Salt Lake City less than a year after his last concert?

"One the greatest times I've ever had," Brooks answered in a video sent to FOX 13 News.

The country superstar is heading back to Rice Eccles Stadium on June 18, the only return date on his current tour.

Brooks said tickets sold out so fast for the July 2021 concert that he believes 90% of his fans didn't get a shot at going.

"So I invited myself back, right there on stage," recalled Brooks of the promise he made to return to the stadium that has now been fully built out.

On Tuesday, ahead of this summer's show, Brooks made yet another promise.

"First one was a concert, this one's going to be a party."