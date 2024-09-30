Ice Castles returning to Utah for another holiday season

MIDWAY, Utah — One of Utah's most popular winter attractions is set for a return engagement during the holiday season... or close to it.

Ice Castles announced Monday that it will once again set up its winter playground at Solder Hollow Nordic Center in Midway.

Featuring towers, slides, and tunnels made entirely out of ice and lit up in festive colors, a team of about 20 Ice Castles artists will start construction in late October with a planned opening sometime in late December or early January, depending on weather conditions.

This year, as part of a new experience, Ice Castles will conduct a nightly fire show on its ice towers.

Utah is one of only 5 locations in the country where Ice Castles sets up its attractions, along with Minnesota, New Hampshire, Eagle, Colorado and Cripple Creek, Colorado.