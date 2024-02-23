Kevin Bacon will return to Utah but not for the reason you may think

LEHI, Utah — Kevin Bacon will triumphantly return to Utah this summer, but it has nothing to do with the 40th anniversary of the beloved film "Footloose," which was filmed in Payson.

For months, Utah has united in one cause: bring Kevin Bacon to the Beehive State for the movie's anniversary.

40 years later: A look back at 'Footloose' being filmed in Utah

Utahns who remember participating in Footloose, students currently attending the school where the movie was filmed, and even Governor Spencer Cox have joined together to beg for Bacon to pay a visit.

Earlier this month, students in Payson participated in a "Footloose Spirit Bowl," competing in relay races, volleyball matches, cake-eating contests and more.

Students additionally started a social media campaign using #BacontoPayson, pushing for their favorite celebrity to pay a visit to the iconic school from the movie, which will be demolished at the end of the school year.

Well, it seems Lehi City also wanted Bacon in Utah and took action to make it happen.

The city announced Thursday that "The Bacon Brothers," will perform at this year's Lehi Round-up Concert in June.

Kevin Bacon and his brother, Michael Bacon comprise the musical duo that tour the country, performing their mix of folk, rock, soul, and country music.

On their website, it shows the Lehi performance as the duo's first of the year, happening June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Margaret Wines Park.

Lehi City playfully tagged Cox in their announcement, saying they think he will want to attend the concert that usually attracts hundreds.

The city suggested visitors bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the concert on the grass while indulging in some delicious bites from food trucks that will be on site.

The big question remains: will Kevin Bacon stop in at Payson High School before it's gone forever to celebrate the anniversary of Footloose?