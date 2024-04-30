Lineup released for 'Warriors Over the Wasatch' show at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The skies over northern Utah are set to roar once again with the return of the "Warriors Over the Wasatch" air show at Hill Air Force Base.

Although this year's show won't take place until June 29-30, the performers were officially released Tuesday, with the show highlighted with an appearance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The show will also feature the base's own F-35A Demonstration Team from the 421st Fighter Squadron commanded by Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner.

Along with the aerial performers, guests will be able to get an up close look at civilian and military helicopters, fighters, bombers, cargo and refueling aircraft.

Here is the lineup for the show :



U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force F-35A Demonstration Team

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight

U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Jumpers

U.S. Special Operations Command's premier aerial parachute demonstration team

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Legacy Flight

Multi-service military "show-of-force" demonstration

Bob Freeman

Bill Stein

Brad Wursten

Firewalkers Pyro

Gregory “Wired” Colyer

Mark Peterson

Melissa Burns

Paul “Sticky” Strickland

Rob Holland

Skip Stewart

Smoke N Thunder Jet Shows - JetTruck

Tinstix of Dynamite

Tora, Tora, Tora living history

Yellow Thunder formation team

Admission to the show is free, but guests should be warned after the massive lines that created havoc when the show was last held in 2022. The base had to temporarily close gate entry to allow the lines to shorten, with officials saying they were working to alleviate the issues.

Guests who traveled by UTA to the Clearfield station were warned that they faced a 2-hour wait once they arrived at the base.

