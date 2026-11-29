Mike Love, a founding member of the Beach Boys who co-wrote and sang lead on such classics as "Surfin' USA" and "California Girls," and was the group's longtime frontman on stage, has died. He was 85.

Love, who had called off numerous Beach Boys shows this year, died Saturday, his publicist told multiple outlets, including the New York Times and Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was given.

The preppy, blond haired Love helped start the Beach Boys in the early 1960s along with his cousins and fellow California suburbanites, the Wilson brothers: Brian, Carl and Dennis. Within a few years, joined by family friend Al Jardine, they would rise from rehearsing in the Wilsons' garage to international fame as harmonizers of surfing, cars and girls. They had more than a dozen top 20 songs between 1963 and 1966, and topped the charts with "I Get Around," "Help Me, Rhonda" and "Good Vibrations." Worldwide record sales topped 100 million copies.

From early on, the Beach Boys were a story of the contrasting vocals and sensibilities of Love and Brian Wilson, the group's bassist and renowned producer, arranger and composer. Love's light, nasally tenor was featured on fast, upbeat songs such as "Surfin' USA" and "Be True To Your School," while introspective ballads such as "Don't Worry Baby" and "In My Room" were showcases for Wilson's bright, but moody falsetto.

In concert, the extroverted Love served as unofficial master of ceremonies, a role solidified in the 1990s when he acquired legal ownership of the group's name.

For much of his life, the admittedly competitive Love would challenge the popular idea that Wilson was the band's sole creative force and that Love, caring only about money, resented and sabotaged him. Love's reputation extended to social media. Facebook groups included "I Hate Mike Love" and others profanely named, while a 2012 Vice article noted his long history of lawsuits against Wilson and his alleged disdain (denied by Love) for such ambitious projects as the "Pet Sounds" album.

"The fable is that I'm such an a--hole, but a lot of that stuff is skewed by the crazies," Love told Rolling Stone in 2016. "I never said half the s--- that's attributed to me."

Love's most notable legal action came in 1994 when he successfully sued to gain co-credits on dozens of songs. Love contended that many of the group's most memorable lyrics — from "Well, East Coast girls are hip/I really dig those styles they wear" to "I'm picking up good vibrations/She's giving me excitations" — were written by him.

In his memoir "Good Vibrations," published in 2016, he described a typical collaboration: Wilson would develop a melody and basic concept, and Love would fill in the words, like on "I Get Around," for which he sketched a lasting portrait of a bored teenager:

"I'm gettin' bugged driving up and down the same old strip/I gotta find a new place where the kids are hip/My buddies and me are getting real well known/Yeah, the bad guys know us and they leave us alone"

In 2025, Love was voted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which had elected Brian Wilson a quarter century earlier.

"He had a wonderful life in terms of how creative he was," Love told The Associated Press on the night of his induction, which took place shortly after Wilson's death. "And I had a great time co-creating with him."

The Beach Boys were a family affair

The eldest of six siblings, including future basketball star Stan Love, he grew up near the Wilson home in Hawthorne, California, and saw and sang with his cousins often. Brian Wilson, whose memoir "I Am Brian Wilson" came out around the same time as Love's book, would remember Love as "very friendly and very funny" and "almost a fourth brother."

By the early 1960s, they were working on songs inspired by the local surfing scene and called themselves the Pendletones, after a popular plaid shirt of the time. Only when their debut record, "Surfin'," was released did they discover that they had been renamed the Beach Boys, at the suggestion of a local record promoter. "Surfin'" was a regional hit, and they soon broke through nationally with "Surfin' Safari" and "Surfin' U.S.A."

Hints at tension emerged by 1964, when on the song "'Cassius' Love' vs. `Sonny' Wilson" the two spoofed the rivalry between the boxers Muhammad Ali (known at the time as Cassius Clay) and Sonny Liston. Mike to Brian: "When I'm singing, it doesn't sound like Mickey Mouse with a sore throat." Brian to Mike: "Man, at least I don't sound like my nose is on the critical list."

Around the same time, Wilson began suffering from the mental health problems that would long torment him. He stopped touring and dedicated himself full-time to writing and producing, eventually taking the Beach Boys far from the carefree world fans knew them for. Inspired by Phil Spector and the Beatles, Wilson would spend weeks or even months on one song, notably "Good Vibrations." He also brought in outside lyricists such as Tony Asher and Van Dyke Parks and thought less about hit singles than about song "cycles" and "concept" albums.

"Pet Sounds" is ranked among the greatest rock albums, but was a commercial disappointment when released in 1966 and was the beginning of an unraveling for Wilson and the Beach Boys. Obsessed with topping the Beatles, he spent much of 1967 working on the "Smile" album, only to abandon his intended masterwork and withdraw from the group for years.

The Beach Boys would revive in the '70s, as a throwback to simpler times. They were favorites in concert, with Bruce Johnston filling in for Wilson, and their 1974 retrospective album "Endless Summer" sold millions of copies. Later hits included "Getcha Back," "Good Timin'" and "Kokomo," a chart topper in 1988 that was co-written by Love and recorded for the soundtrack of the Tom Cruise movie "Cocktail." On his own, Love released "Looking Back With Love" and "Unleash the Love," among other albums.

Acting out in public

Love avoided the drug problems that plagued Brian and Dennis Wilson, but was otherwise very much a rock star. He was married several times and had at least eight children, including Christian Love, who later performed in concert with the Beach Boys. He also let his professional discipline fall when the Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. At the ceremony, Love marked the occasion with an extended rant, during which he lashed out at the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen, among others.

When Bob Dylan later accepted his induction, he joked, "I want to thank Mike Love for not mentioning me."

Love also became estranged from Dennis Wilson, who had a long history of alcoholism and drugs and whose many girlfriends included Love's daughter, Shawn, who was 17 when she began seeing the 36-year-old Wilson. When Jardine launched a tour as "Al Jardine of the Beach Boys," Love sued and demanded he drop the reference to the Beach Boys (the case was settled out of court). Love's ownership of the Beach Boys name led to confusion when he performed at a benefit for U.S. President Donald Trump in 2020. Jardine and Brian Wilson issued statements clarifying that they were not participating.

Dennis Wilson drowned in 1983, and Carl Wilson died of cancer in 1998. Love would continue touring with the "Beach Boys" in recent years, sometimes with onetime Beach Boy Bruce Johnston, and sometimes with more recent additions. Wilson and Love did reunite in 2012 for "That's Why God Made the Radio," the Beach Boys' first top 10 album in decades. But a tour the same year ended within weeks, with Love and Wilson blaming each other for its early demise.

"The whole experience was bittersweet for me," Love wrote in his memoir. "The concerts were amazing, and I was grateful to play again with all the living Beach Boys, I didn't care for the vilification at the end, though I'm used to it. For those who believe that Brian walks on water, I will always be the Antichrist."

