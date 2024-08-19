'Open Streets' returns to Salt Lake City in new location

SALT LAKE CITY — A popular event that opens Salt Lake City streets to pedestrian traffic, allowing people to eat, drink and enjoy local entertainment, is returning this fall, but to a new location.

After previously closing down downtown streets to vehicles, "Open Streets" will now do the same in Salt Lake City's Granary District every Friday and Saturday night in September.

On those two nights each week, 500 West will be closed to all vehicles between 700 and 800 South from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. to create a pedestrian promenade with live music, food, street soccer and kids' activities.

“For many years, the focus in this neighborhood was industrial. Seeing it now, bustling with a variety of small businesses, fills me with excitement for our city’s future and its ability to evolve and thrive. Opportunities like Open Streets are a way to continue supporting this growth," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Open Streets became a hit during the pandemic when people were forced spend time outside to avoid enclosed spaces. For the first few years, the event shut down Main Street to vehicles traffic from 400 South to South Temple.