Post Malone announces he and girlfriend are expecting their first child

SALT LAKE CITY — Post Malone, the rapper/singer/songwriter who now lives in Utah (at least part-time), is going to be a dad!

Post (born Austin Richard Post) reportedly told the news to TMZ.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he said, according to TMZ's article published Tuesday. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

The entertainment news outlet said Post and his girlfriend celebrated the news that they're expecting at a private party in southern California over the weekend.

Who's the mom?

Well, turns out even TMZ doesn't know. Post's girlfriend hasn't "spent any time in the spotlight," the article said, and they have apparently "been happy privately building their relationship."

Although he was born in Syracuse, New York, and grew up mostly in Texas, Post now spends a significant portion of his time living in Utah — enough so that he bought a mansion and "bunker" in Cottonwood Heights. He's also been spotted frequently across the state in the past few years — from donating to local charities, to buying a Subaru WRX at a local dealership, to shooting a Super Bowl commercial in an Ogden bar. He also rocked a Utah Utes baseball cap in an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, in which he talked about moving here. A local sheriff's department once even sent out a PSA that although Post was indeed in the area on vacation and tends to be friendly to fans in public, they should not try to seek him out at the house where he was staying at the time.