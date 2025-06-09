Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves headline star-studded Redwest Music Festival

SALT LAKE CITY — The Redwest Country Music Festival in Salt Lake City is bringing in the big guns to make its presence felt in just its second year on the Utah scene.

Major acts are set to appear at the three-day event to be held at the Utah State Fairpark on Oct. 10-12.

Utah's beloved Post Malone will headline one of the nights, while Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan will take center stage on the other two nights. In all, 34 acts were part of Monday's announcement of performers scheduled to appear.

It'll be the second time Post Malone will perform in his adopted home state of Utah this year, having appeared with Jelly Roll at Rice-Eccles Stadium back in April.

Tickets for this year's festival will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.