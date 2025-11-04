Singer-songwriter Todd Snider hospitalized after alleged assault outside hotel, then arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — Singer-songwriter Todd Snider was forced to cancel a performance scheduled this weekend in South Salt Lake after claiming he had been assaulted before the concert, and was then arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance at the hospital where he was treated.

Snider was set to play at The Commonwealth Room for the second stop of his "High, Lonesome and Then Some" tour. However, on social media, Snider's team posted that he "sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel.," although they shared no details.

The South Salt Lake Police Department has not confirmed anything regarding an assault, but court documents show Snider, 59, was arrested on Sunday for his alleged behavior at a local hospital.

After being treated at Salt Lake City Regional Hospital, police said Snider was discharged by staff, although he believed he should not have been. Police said Snider yelled and cursed at the staff before being told to leave. An employee told him not to return, but he did, and threatened a member of the staff, saying he would "kick your a__."

Snider was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and threatening violence, with his bail set at $680.

Snider's tour is now on hold as his team says he cannot perform "for an undetermined amount of time" due to his injuries. He was meant to play in Phoenix on Monday, West Hollywood on Tuesday and San Francisco on Wednesday.