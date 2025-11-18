Clearfield Job Corps center remains open and enrolling students despite national closure plans

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Clearfield Job Corps Center is still operating and accepting new students, even after the U.S. The Department of Labor announced plans to shut down dozens of similar facilities nationwide earlier this year.

"A rollercoaster ride for staff and for students," David Shakespear, Deputy Director for Clearfield Job Corps, said.

Last May, the Department of Labor announced it would shut down 99 contractor-operated Job Corps centers around the country, including the location in Clearfield. At the time, the Department of Labor said it was because of financial deficits, low graduation rates, and safety concerns.

That led to a lawsuit. The National Job Corps Association sued in federal court to stop the closures, eventually leading to the pause of the Department of Labor's plans.

Clearfield Job Corps staff reached out to FOX 13 News recently to clear things up. “We’re back, we’re excited to be back," Shakespear said.

This means centers like the one in Clearfield are staying open, at least for now.

FOX 13 News reached out to a Department of Labor spokesperson for a statement. They didn’t share any more details but did confirm the Clearfield center is still open. The National Job Corps Association didn’t respond to requests for comment.

For many students seeking stability, the uncertainty has created challenges. "People were already packing their things to leave and just leaving," said True Watson, 18, a pharmacy graduate. "I wasn't sure what I was going to do."

Staff say the center started the year with about 800 students. After closure notices went out, enrollment dropped to 744. The campus can hold more than 1,000 students, but right now, just over 350 are enrolled.

“I’m really glad it didn’t close down," Watson said.

She made it through to the end. Watson graduated in August as a pharmacy student. Now, she works at PharMerica in South Salt Lake.

“There’s a lot of people who can really benefit from Job Corps and be able to grow and rebuild a life that they probably didn’t have in the past," she said.

For those interested in enrollment, go to clearfield.jobcorps.gov