Inside Taylorsville High's winning culture: School spirit, arts, athletics, and heart

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Thursday morning, FOX 13 News visited Taylorsville High School, where students say kindness and school spirit are what make Taylorsville High worthy of being named "Cool School of the Week."

"Everyone is very kind to each other, and they all want each other to succeed," said student body officer Spencer.

"I'd say football games are super fun," added a drill team senior.

The Warriors' pride doesn't stop there. Students are also heavily involved in the arts, from dance and drill to choir.

Drill team members showed me how to perform my best "kick line" and discussed the differences between the dance company and the drill team. "Dance company is more of a fine art and drill is more of a sport, so we have lots of competitions during the season," one Chiron member said.

Choir President Lexi says the choir is about more than just singing. "It's also a lesson in unity," Lexi said. "We have to work on busy schedules; we had over 30 performances in December."

Taylorsville High is also home to educators who have dedicated decades to the school and students like Mr. Jensen. He's been part of the Taylorsville High community for over 40 years — which you'd never guessed by his youthful energy.

"I love music, that's my passion, and I love kids, I love these kids," Mr. Jensen said.

Athletics are another point of pride for the Warriors, particularly the cross-country team. "Last school year, the girls won the region championship, and the boys did," recalled the cross-country coach. "The boys went on at the state meet in the 5A classification and won state."

Our visit to Taylorsville High wrapped up with a special surprise for choir teacher Mrs. Tarrant, thanks to Granite Credit Union.

"We're so excited to recognize you," said Spencer Carver, Marketing Director for Granite Credit Union. "I have a soft place in my heart for music. My kids all participate in choir, and we absolutely love the impact you're making on the community."

Mrs. Tarrant says the school is currently focused on improving the auditorium, a space she believes students deserve. "Our kids deserve the best, and we've been working so hard to make sure they have a space where they can shine," Mrs. Tarrant said.

