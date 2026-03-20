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Enjoy this Skyline Chili Cheese Coneys from Smith's Chef Jeff

Skyline Chili Cheese Coneys
Posted

Here is Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Skyline Chili Cheese Coneys:

Servings: 8 coneys
Prep Time: ~15 minutes
Cook Time: ~45 minutes

Ingredients

For the Chili:

  • 2 lbs ground beef
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 1 quart beef broth
  • 2 cans (or tubes) tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon allspice
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2 bay leaves

To Serve:

  • 8 hot dogs
  • 8 hot dog buns
  • 1 onion, finely diced
  • 8 oz cheddar cheese, finely grated

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, onion, and garlic. Brown and drain.
  2. Stir in tomato paste and cook 2–3 minutes.
  3. Add broth, Worcestershire, vinegar, and spices. Stir well.
  4. Simmer 30–45 minutes until thick.
  5. Cook hot dogs.
  6. Assemble in buns with chili, cheese, and onions.

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