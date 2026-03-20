Enjoy this Skyline Chili Cheese Coneys from Smith's Chef Jeff

Here is Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Skyline Chili Cheese Coneys:

Servings: 8 coneys

Prep Time: ~15 minutes

Cook Time: ~45 minutes

Ingredients

For the Chili:

2 lbs ground beef

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, diced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 quart beef broth

2 cans (or tubes) tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

2 bay leaves

To Serve:

8 hot dogs

8 hot dog buns

1 onion, finely diced

8 oz cheddar cheese, finely grated

Directions: