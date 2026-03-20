Enjoy this Skyline Chili Cheese Coneys from Smith's Chef Jeff

Here is Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Skyline Chili Cheese Coneys:
Servings: 8 coneys
Prep Time: ~15 minutes
Cook Time: ~45 minutes
Ingredients
For the Chili:
- 2 lbs ground beef
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
- 1 quart beef broth
- 2 cans (or tubes) tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cocoa powder
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon allspice
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 bay leaves
To Serve:
- 8 hot dogs
- 8 hot dog buns
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 8 oz cheddar cheese, finely grated
Directions:
- Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, onion, and garlic. Brown and drain.
- Stir in tomato paste and cook 2–3 minutes.
- Add broth, Worcestershire, vinegar, and spices. Stir well.
- Simmer 30–45 minutes until thick.
- Cook hot dogs.
- Assemble in buns with chili, cheese, and onions.