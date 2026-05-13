New cat cafe brings coffee, art and cat adoptions to Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A new cafe in Ogden is giving cat lovers a cozy space to sip coffee, enjoy house-made treats, and maybe even meet their new furry best friend. The House Cat in Ogden opened its doors a few months ago, combining a coffee shop, cat lounge, and mini art gallery in one space.

"It's becoming more popular," said Ogden resident Kevin Lee. "We noticed that when we were over in Hawaii — that's where they have all the cat sanctuary, cat cafe type of things."

After spotting FOX 13 News' Good Day Utah filming at the cafe, Lee and his wife decided it was finally time to stop in.

"She's like, 'Oh, FOX is at the cafe,' so it's like it reminded me, let's go down and see the cats," Lee said.

Beyond the coffee and cute atmosphere, the owners say the mission behind the cafe is what matters most. The cats at The House Cat come through a partnership with Weber County Animal Services, where they are fostered at the cafe until they are adopted. Since November, 43 cats have found permanent homes.

"People in general, whether they're adopting or not, they're always smiling when they come out of our cat lounge," said co-owner Christine Otterstrom.

One cat, however, has already secured her permanent spot at the cafe.

"So, we have Glinda, she's our resident cat," said co-owner Jenny Wilcox. "She's just been the perfect ambassador for our lounge; she welcomes all the cats in she is not timid at all."

While many visitors come for coffee, cuddles, or even the chance to adopt, Wilcox hopes the cafe also helps people better understand cats and the care they need.

"It's so heartbreaking to see animals not being cared for," Wilcox said. "Part of what we're wanting to do is educate people that cats are not independent as much as there is the myth that they are."

The House Cat is located at 341 27th Street in Ogden. They are in a soft opening phase but are planning for a grand opening with extended hours on May 30th.