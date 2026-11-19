BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — With fresh snow falling and resorts opening, skiers and snowboarders are eager to get back on the mountain.

“Making turns, having fun with your friends, nothing really beats it,” snowboarder Michael Reed said.

Snowboarder Charlie Raible shared that excitement.

“When it’s like this outside, and there’s snow coming down, you can get out there, get your whole crew together, and have a great day,” Raible said.

This Utah ski resort was ranked best in the US for third year in a row:

This Utah ski resort was ranked best in the US for third year in a row

But while ski resorts are looking out for people on the mountain, the backcountry is a different story. A University of Utah professor who teaches avalanche courses says avalanche education has grown in popularity as people learn more about the risks that come with heading beyond resort boundaries.

Nate Furman teaches avalanche courses online and on skis.

“The avalanche fatalities and accidents have risen throughout the decades,” Furman said.

Furman said there was a spike in avalanche fatalities and accidents in the 2010s, but that spike has since decreased.

“Avalanche education has grown in popularity,” Furman said. “There was a tragic accident in Millcreek Canyon a few years ago; we recognized there was more demand for our avalanche education courses that we could provide."

Fresh snowfall gives Utah ski resorts a boost ahead of opening day:

Fresh Utah snowfall gives ski resorts a boost ahead of opening day

Furman said that is why the university added an online avalanche awareness course a few semesters ago. The course is part of the university’s continuing education department and is open to anyone who wants to enroll, not just college students.

“It’s such a tragic thing, no one goes out into the winter to have fun and caught in an avalanche that happens far too often,” Furman said.

Because the more you know, the more you can safely enjoy those snowy days.

“I’m looking into getting into the backcountry to do some split boarding,” Reed said. “There’s really nothing like it."