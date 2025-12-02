From Cyber Week to Christmas: How automation and humans team up for faster deliveries

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past five years, shipping time and accuracy have significantly improved, largely due to advances in robotics technology. These automated systems now work alongside human employees in warehouses to handle the massive volume swings that occur during peak shopping seasons.

"We focus all year in preparation for this time. Cyber Week is our Super Bowl, and we have thousands of people across the country that have done a lot of work and prepared to make sure that we have confidence and capability to execute," said Kraig Foreman, president of eCommerce for DHL Supply Chain. "So when you click and check out on your order online, that we're going to pick a quality order for you and get it to your doorstep in a good time."

Robots in warehouses now speed up package picking and work in tandem with human workers to manage the surge in orders that begins in mid-November with holiday cyber sales.

This year has brought additional challenges, with several supply chain disruptions caused by tariffs. Retailers have had to rush to stock their warehouses well ahead of schedule to avoid problems meeting customer demand.

The higher volume holiday shipping season starts earlier each year, with DHL Supply Chain seeing increased activity beginning in mid-November during the start of holiday cyber sales.

For consumers hoping to receive their packages before Christmas, Foreman recommends placing orders before December 15, especially considering the weather events that are common during this time of year. After that date, rush shipping costs increase significantly to ensure delivery by December 24.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.