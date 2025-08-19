From heartbreak to hope: How a Utah flower farm became a sanctuary for grieving parents

SPRING LAKE, Utah — Every morning in Spring Lake, Jordy Smith walks through rows of blossoms, listening to the hum of bees and the rustle of petals. “They leave me speechless,” Smith said. “Who knew that nature could hold so much?”

The seasons guide her work the same way they’ve shaped her life. “We’re either in the fall time cutting flowers down and storing them over the wintertime, we’re bringing them back out in the spring waking them up and then putting them back into the ground in early summer — we always have something to look forward to,” she said.

Her flower farm, Wild Spring Flowers, is rooted in something much deeper. Jordy and her husband started it after losing their son, Liam, in 2022. She said they were struggling with infertility for years.

“To experience a loss after years of infertility was so heavy, I felt like I would never feel happy again,” Smith said through tears.

For years, she had a dream of starting a flower farm after discovering Floret Flower online. “The dream seemed far-fetched for me,” she said. “I kept it in the back of my mind.”

But her mission became clear after Liam’s death — to give beauty and comfort to families facing the same heartbreak. So, she took a leap in the fall of 2022. They bought tulip bulbs, placed them into the ground, and hoped that by spring they would bloom. And they did.

That calling deepened when they lost their daughter, Lillie, at just 23 weeks in 2023. Smith was diagnosed with severe pre-eclampsia, a life-threatening condition that causes blood pressure spikes during pregnancy and puts a mother and baby at risk. Smith says doctors told her that it would keep happening. “It’s earth-shattering to be able to just witness your second and last child die in front of your eyes, knowing that we wouldn’t be able to have another baby,” she said. “It just destroys you.”

In her grief, Smith built what she needed most — a place where other parents could feel seen and heard.

“The lives of our babies are not necessarily validated very much in our community,” she said. "I’ve been told so many times, 'just try again,’ as if losing my babies didn’t matter, as if having another baby replaced the baby that I lost — it doesn’t. “I just thought, if there isn’t a space for me then I need to create one for me and for other parents that have lost babies.”

Smith says their biggest goal is to provide free funeral flowers to families who have lost a baby, helping parents honor their child without worrying about expenses.

Today, Smith is a mom again. She and her husband welcomed Stella in July through a gestational carrier. “Having Stella doesn’t take away my Liam and Lillie, they’re still very much a part of me and they’re very much a part of her story,” she said.

Visitors can come pick flowers on certain days, but at the heart of it all, Smith gives grieving families free blooms year-round and offers days of remembrance where loss parents can gather and honor their children at the flower farm. For more information, visit Wild Spring Flowers.