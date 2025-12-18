Good Day Utah crew shares mocktail recipes to brighten the season

'Tis the season for good times and good cheer, which means a good mocktail (or cocktail) should be nearby.

To celebrate a tastier holiday, the Good Day Utah team is sharing some of their favorite mocktail recipe for you to enjoy throughout the season.

CITRUS SNOW GLOBE

Ingredients:



½ cup fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice

½ cup pineapple juice

½ cup coconut water

Ice cubes

Shredded coconut & sugar for rim

Instructions:



Mix sugar and shredded coconut on a plate and rim the glass with it using a wedge of citrus. In a shaker, combine grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, and coconut water with ice. Shake well and pour into the prepared glass

(Alcohol: White Tequila)

SNOWMAN’S SPARKLER

Ingredients:



1 cup pomegranate juice

½ cup orange juice

½ cup sparkling water

Pomegranate seeds & mint leaves for garnish

Ice cubes

Instructions:



Add ice to a festive glass. Mix pomegranate juice and orange juice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and sprig of mint

(Alcohol: vodka or botanical gin)

FELIZ HOT-VIDAD

Ingredients:



3 cups milk

8 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips

4 tsp ground cinnamon

Cinnamon stick

Vanilla extract

Cayenne

Whipped Cream

Instructions:



In a large pot over medium heat, whisk together the milk, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and cayenne pepper if using.

Add the chocolate chips and whisk until the chocolate is fully melted and the mixture is smooth.

Reduce heat to low and let the flavors meld for about five minutes, stirring occasionally. Carefully strain the mixture into mugs and garnish with whipped cream and a cinnamon stick.

(Whiskey or Bourbon)