Good Day Utah crew shares mocktail recipes to brighten the season

'Tis the season for good times and good cheer, which means a good mocktail (or cocktail) should be nearby.
To celebrate a tastier holiday, the Good Day Utah team is sharing some of their favorite mocktail recipe for you to enjoy throughout the season.
CITRUS SNOW GLOBE
Ingredients:
- ½ cup fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice
- ½ cup pineapple juice
- ½ cup coconut water
- Ice cubes
- Shredded coconut & sugar for rim
Instructions:
- Mix sugar and shredded coconut on a plate and rim the glass with it using a wedge of citrus.
- In a shaker, combine grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, and coconut water with ice.
- Shake well and pour into the prepared glass
(Alcohol: White Tequila)
SNOWMAN’S SPARKLER
Ingredients:
- 1 cup pomegranate juice
- ½ cup orange juice
- ½ cup sparkling water
- Pomegranate seeds & mint leaves for garnish
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- Add ice to a festive glass.
- Mix pomegranate juice and orange juice.
- Top with sparkling water.
- Garnish with pomegranate seeds and sprig of mint
(Alcohol: vodka or botanical gin)
FELIZ HOT-VIDAD
Ingredients:
- 3 cups milk
- 8 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 4 tsp ground cinnamon
- Cinnamon stick
- Vanilla extract
- Cayenne
- Whipped Cream
Instructions:
- In a large pot over medium heat, whisk together the milk, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and cayenne pepper if using.
- Add the chocolate chips and whisk until the chocolate is fully melted and the mixture is smooth.
- Reduce heat to low and let the flavors meld for about five minutes, stirring occasionally. Carefully strain the mixture into mugs and garnish with whipped cream and a cinnamon stick.
(Whiskey or Bourbon)