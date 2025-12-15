Mountain Ridge High School students swing into the Season of Giving by collecting donations for burn victims

HERRIMAN, Utah — With the holidays in full swing, students at Mountain Ridge High School are collecting donations for the Be Brave Baylee charity as part of the Jordan School District's annual December fundraising tradition.

For three weeks, students across the Jordan School District pick a charity and work to raise as much money as possible. This year, Mountain Ridge High School chose to support the foundation that helps people in burn units.

"Their lives have changed in an instant, and so we wanted to help them out this year," said Brynlee Dalton, a junior and student body officer at Mountain Ridge.

The students use creative methods to collect donations. They gather money from students and staff at school, allow people to throw pies in their faces in exchange for donations, and walk through the community doing odd jobs for neighbors.

"I've had to wash dishes, to vacuum a house, to pick up leaves. I got paid to go away!" said Sofia Duran, a Mountain Ridge senior.

The students say the experience teaches them about the importance of helping others during the holiday season.

"I think it's especially special to me because it brings such a huge change in our community," Brynlee said.

Chase Barlow, a junior at the school, emphasized that every contribution makes a difference.

"I say it about 20 times a day, but every donation matters," Barlow said. "All these little donations, they don't realize it, but they help these families and these burn survivors out so much."

For many students, participating in the fundraiser provides personal fulfillment beyond the money raised.

"The feeling that I get after, I physically can't describe it. It's just like this overwhelming joy, knowing that we made a change in our community," Barlow said.

Sofia said she values the time spent working together with classmates for a good cause.

"We just cherish those moments that we get to spend together and the special part for me is forgetting about myself while I'm out there," she said.

Brynlee emphasized the broader importance of giving during December.

"It's so important to know that giving is a part of our society, and there's more to life than just looking at your own life, especially during this December season, which can be so hard for so many families," Dalton said.

Last year, Mountain Ridge raised about $144,000 for their chosen charity. The students hope to exceed that amount this year.

Those interested in supporting the Mountain Ridge High School fundraising efforts for the Be Brave Baylee Foundation can make a donation here: Venmo | Be Brave Baylee Foundation

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.