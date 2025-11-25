Good Day Utah team shares beloved 'Friendsgiving' recipes for you to try

Thanksgiving is a joyful time spent with family, friends and food... and not necessarily in that order. This holiday, the Good Day Utah team is sharing some of their favorite Thanksgiving recipes that have stood the test of time in their own families.
JOHN FRANCHI'S ZUCCHINI AND EGG APPETIZER:
- 3 cups unpared zucchini (about 4 small)
- 1 cup Bisquick baking mix
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons snipped parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
- Dash of pepper
- 1 clove of finely chopped garlic
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 4 eggs, slightly beaten
Heat oven to 350°
Grease an oblong pan (13x9x2) with non-stick cooking spray
Slice each zucchini into 1/4 inch pieces. Cut each slice into 4 parts
Mix all ingredients and spread evenly in pan
Bake until golden brown (about 25 minutes)
Let cool, cut into 1" x 1" squares and serve
Watch below as John gets you prepped to make his zucchini and egg appetizer:
KELLY CHAPMAN'S RICE PIE RECIPE:
- 2 cups cooked rice
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 2 cups milk
Combine all ingredients and mix well
Divide the ingredient mixture in half and pour into 2 pie shells
Make sure pie shells are on the cookie sheet during baking to avoid any spill overs
Bake at 350 degrees until an inserted knife in the middle of the pie comes out clean— approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour
Let cool before cutting
Store leftovers in the fridge
*tip- cover edges of pie crust with foil to prevent burning while baking
Watch below as Kelly explains why Rice Pie means so much to her family:
TINA GIULIANO'S SPIEDINI:
- Thin cut breakfast beef steak
- Bread crumbs
- salt
- pepper
- parsley
- oregano
- parmesan or pecorino
- lemon
- canola oil
- skewers
For the breakfast steak, you can cut the steak into three pieces each because you want to roll small little rolls.
Tenderize the meat
Lightly salt the beef on both sides
Dip the steak pieces in the oil with a little lemon and a little bit of salt.
Make sure you put some cheese, salt, pepper, oregano, and parsley into the breadcrumbs. Dip the steak into the breadcrumbs.
Roll each piece.
Put each piece on the skewer
Cook in the oven (or grill) at 400 degrees until they are crispy and golden!
Watch below as Tina prepares Spiedini with some help from her grandmother:
MADI BAGGETT'S ROASTED HONEY BRUSSEL SPROUTS:
- Brussel Sprouts
- 6 strips of bacon
- Balsamic Vinegar
- Honey
- Pomegranate Seeds
- Salt/Pepper
Preheat oven to 420 degrees
Wash and cut brussel sprouts in half
Coat generously in balsamic vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper
Place them on a baking tray and bake for 15 to 20 minutes
Chop bacon into small pieces and cook until crispy
Dump out bacon fat and add brussel sprouts
Add additional honey, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste
Garnish with walnuts and pomegranates
Watch below as Madi walks you through preparing her brussel sprouts recipe:
MYA CONSTANTINO'S LUMPIA:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 pound ground pork
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- ½ cup minced carrots
- ½ cup chopped green onions
- ½ cup thinly sliced green cabbage
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (Optional)
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 30 lumpia wrappers
2 cups vegetable oil for frying, or as needed
Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add pork and cook and stir for 5 to 7 minutes. Remove pork from the pan and set aside.
Add onion and garlic to the pan and cook for about 2 minutes.
Stir in cooked pork, carrots, green onions, garlic, and cabbage. Season with pepper, salt, and oyster sauce or soy sauce. Set aside and let the ingredients cool down.
Place 3 tablespoons of filling diagonally near one corner of a lumpia wrapper, leaving a 1 ½ inch space at both ends.
Fold the side along the length of the filling over the filling, tuck in both ends, and roll tightly.
Moisten the other side of the wrapper with water to seal the edge.
Heat 1/2 inch vegetable oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes.
Slide 3 to 4 lumpia into the hot oil, making sure the seams are facing down. Fry until all sides are golden brown, about 1-2 minutes.
Serve with sweet chili sauce!
Watch below as Mya explains why Lumpia means so much to her:
DAMON YAUNEY'S STUFFING RECIPE:
- 1 (16 oz) roll sausage
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons dried rosemary
- 2 teaspoons dried ground sage
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon salt plus more to taste, if desired
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- ½ cup pecans roughly chopped
- 2 (6 oz) boxes instant stuffing mix
- 1 (14.5 oz) can chicken broth
- ½ cup unsalted butter melted and cooled slightly
- 2 large eggs beaten
Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Place sausage, onion, celery, garlic, rosemary, sage, thyme, salt and pepper into a large non-stick pan and cook until the sausage is done.
Pour sausage mixture into a large mixing bowl and mix together with cranberries, pecans, stuffing mix, broth, butter, and eggs until combined.
Spread evenly into the prepared baking dish, then preheat oven to 350 degrees F (this allows time for the stuffing to soak up some of the moisture)
Once the oven reaches 350, Bake for 20 minutes or until the inside is hot and the top is slightly brown and crisp.
Watch below as Damon explains why his stuffing is a step above the rest:
DARIENNE DEBRULE'S FAMILY BAKED MAC AND CHEESE:
- 1lb Noodles of choice
- “Slap Ya Mama” seasoning
- Onion powder
- Garlic seasoning salt
- Paprika
- Black pepper
- 1/4 cup Sour cream
- 2 cups Heavy cream
- 1/4 cup Garlic & herb cream cheese
- 1/2lb Sharp Cheddar, 1lb mozzarella, 1lb Colby jack
Start by boiling your noodles until al dente, then drain them (they’ll cook more in the bake).
Next make the creamy base. In a pan, melt some butter, then add garlic and herb cream cheese and let it melt down.
Pour in a splash of heavy cream, stir, and then add your shredded cheeses: sharp cheddar, mozzarella, and Colby jack.
Let everything melt together into a smooth, velvety sauce.
Then of course add your spices Slap Ya Mama, onion powder, garlic seasoning salt, paprika, and black pepper. Season to taste — there’s no exact measurement here!
Combine your noodles with the seasoned cheese sauce, mix well, and pour it all into a baking dish.
Bake at 400° for 20 minutes.
Then pull it out, top with more shredded cheddar, and bake uncovered for another 10 minutes until the top is golden.
Watch below as the DeBrule family shares their secrets to making mac and cheese:
KATIJA'S CHARCUTERIE BOARD:
- Brie cheese
- Pepper jack
- Cheddar jalapeño
- Cheddar dill
- Marinated olives
- Chorizo salami
- Rosemary crackers
- Dried cranberries
- Marcona almonds
- Buttermilk and sea salt crackers
Watch below as Katija explains her process for a charcuterie board (and doesn't share with her dog):