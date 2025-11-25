Good Day Utah team shares beloved 'Friendsgiving' recipes for you to try

Thanksgiving is a joyful time spent with family, friends and food... and not necessarily in that order. This holiday, the Good Day Utah team is sharing some of their favorite Thanksgiving recipes that have stood the test of time in their own families.

JOHN FRANCHI'S ZUCCHINI AND EGG APPETIZER :



3 cups unpared zucchini (about 4 small)

1 cup Bisquick baking mix

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons snipped parsley

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

Dash of pepper

1 clove of finely chopped garlic

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs, slightly beaten

Heat oven to 350°

Grease an oblong pan (13x9x2) with non-stick cooking spray

Slice each zucchini into 1/4 inch pieces. Cut each slice into 4 parts

Mix all ingredients and spread evenly in pan

Bake until golden brown (about 25 minutes)

Let cool, cut into 1" x 1" squares and serve

Watch below as John gets you prepped to make his zucchini and egg appetizer:

John gets you prepped for his grandmother's zucchini & egg appetizer

KELLY CHAPMAN'S RICE PIE RECIPE :

2 cups cooked rice

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. vanilla

2 cups milk

Combine all ingredients and mix well

Divide the ingredient mixture in half and pour into 2 pie shells

Make sure pie shells are on the cookie sheet during baking to avoid any spill overs

Bake at 350 degrees until an inserted knife in the middle of the pie comes out clean— approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour

Let cool before cutting

Store leftovers in the fridge

*tip- cover edges of pie crust with foil to prevent burning while baking

Watch below as Kelly explains why Rice Pie means so much to her family:

Kelly explains why Rice Pie means so much to her family

TINA GIULIANO'S SPIEDINI :

Thin cut breakfast beef steak

Bread crumbs

salt

pepper

parsley

oregano

parmesan or pecorino

lemon

canola oil

skewers

For the breakfast steak, you can cut the steak into three pieces each because you want to roll small little rolls.

Tenderize the meat

Lightly salt the beef on both sides

Dip the steak pieces in the oil with a little lemon and a little bit of salt.

Make sure you put some cheese, salt, pepper, oregano, and parsley into the breadcrumbs. Dip the steak into the breadcrumbs.

Roll each piece.

Put each piece on the skewer

Cook in the oven (or grill) at 400 degrees until they are crispy and golden!

Watch below as Tina prepares Spiedini with some help from her grandmother:

Tina prepares Spiedini with some help from her grandmother

MADI BAGGETT'S ROASTED HONEY BRUSSEL SPROUTS :

Brussel Sprouts

6 strips of bacon

Balsamic Vinegar

Honey

Pomegranate Seeds

Salt/Pepper

Preheat oven to 420 degrees

Wash and cut brussel sprouts in half

Coat generously in balsamic vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper

Place them on a baking tray and bake for 15 to 20 minutes

Chop bacon into small pieces and cook until crispy

Dump out bacon fat and add brussel sprouts

Add additional honey, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste

Garnish with walnuts and pomegranates

Watch below as Madi walks you through preparing her brussel sprouts recipe:

Madi walks you through preparing her brussel sprouts recipe

MYA CONSTANTINO'S LUMPIA :

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound ground pork

½ cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup minced carrots

½ cup chopped green onions

½ cup thinly sliced green cabbage

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (Optional)

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon soy sauce

30 lumpia wrappers

2 cups vegetable oil for frying, or as needed

Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add pork and cook and stir for 5 to 7 minutes. Remove pork from the pan and set aside.

Add onion and garlic to the pan and cook for about 2 minutes.

Stir in cooked pork, carrots, green onions, garlic, and cabbage. Season with pepper, salt, and oyster sauce or soy sauce. Set aside and let the ingredients cool down.

Place 3 tablespoons of filling diagonally near one corner of a lumpia wrapper, leaving a 1 ½ inch space at both ends.

Fold the side along the length of the filling over the filling, tuck in both ends, and roll tightly.

Moisten the other side of the wrapper with water to seal the edge.

Heat 1/2 inch vegetable oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes.

Slide 3 to 4 lumpia into the hot oil, making sure the seams are facing down. Fry until all sides are golden brown, about 1-2 minutes.

Serve with sweet chili sauce!

Watch below as Mya explains why Lumpia means so much to her:

Mya explains why Lumpia means so much to her

DAMON YAUNEY'S STUFFING RECIPE :



1 (16 oz) roll sausage

1 yellow onion, diced

1 cup chopped celery

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

2 teaspoons dried ground sage

2 teaspoons dried thyme

½ teaspoon salt plus more to taste, if desired

½ teaspoon pepper

1 cup dried cranberries

½ cup pecans roughly chopped

2 (6 oz) boxes instant stuffing mix

1 (14.5 oz) can chicken broth

½ cup unsalted butter melted and cooled slightly

2 large eggs beaten



Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Place sausage, onion, celery, garlic, rosemary, sage, thyme, salt and pepper into a large non-stick pan and cook until the sausage is done.

Pour sausage mixture into a large mixing bowl and mix together with cranberries, pecans, stuffing mix, broth, butter, and eggs until combined.

Spread evenly into the prepared baking dish, then preheat oven to 350 degrees F (this allows time for the stuffing to soak up some of the moisture)

Once the oven reaches 350, Bake for 20 minutes or until the inside is hot and the top is slightly brown and crisp.

Watch below as Damon explains why his stuffing is a step above the rest:

Damon explains why his stuffing is a step above the rest

DARIENNE DEBRULE'S FAMILY BAKED MAC AND CHEESE :

1lb Noodles of choice

“Slap Ya Mama” seasoning

Onion powder

Garlic seasoning salt

Paprika

Black pepper

1/4 cup Sour cream

2 cups Heavy cream

1/4 cup Garlic & herb cream cheese

1/2lb Sharp Cheddar, 1lb mozzarella, 1lb Colby jack

Start by boiling your noodles until al dente, then drain them (they’ll cook more in the bake).

Next make the creamy base. In a pan, melt some butter, then add garlic and herb cream cheese and let it melt down.

Pour in a splash of heavy cream, stir, and then add your shredded cheeses: sharp cheddar, mozzarella, and Colby jack.

Let everything melt together into a smooth, velvety sauce.

Then of course add your spices Slap Ya Mama, onion powder, garlic seasoning salt, paprika, and black pepper. Season to taste — there’s no exact measurement here!

Combine your noodles with the seasoned cheese sauce, mix well, and pour it all into a baking dish.

Bake at 400° for 20 minutes.

Then pull it out, top with more shredded cheddar, and bake uncovered for another 10 minutes until the top is golden.

Watch below as the DeBrule family shares their secrets to making mac and cheese:

Debrule family shares their secrets to making mac and cheese

KATIJA'S CHARCUTERIE BOARD :

Brie cheese

Pepper jack

Cheddar jalapeño

Cheddar dill

Marinated olives

Chorizo salami

Rosemary crackers

Dried cranberries

Marcona almonds

Buttermilk and sea salt crackers

Watch below as Katija explains her process for a charcuterie board (and doesn't share with her dog):