Helping shelter animals: Food, treats & comfort items needed in Murray donation drive

SALT LAKE CITY — A collaboration is aiming to get supplies to shelter animals. Two Men and a Truck are collecting food and supplies for Best Friends Animal Society and their partner shelters.

“We love pets here,” said Felipe Delapaz, a representative from Two Men and a Truck.

Food and treats are some of the items needed the most. Even open packages of food that have not yet reached their expiration date are accepted.

They are also hoping to collect things that make animals feel comfortable before they find their forever homes. “Towels and blankets to provide comfort to the animals while they are here. Toys to keep them occupied. Especially Kong toys or puzzle feeders, things that give the pets something to do while they are here to help alleviate some of the anxiety they may experience in this environment,” said Patrick Theobald, with Best Friends Animal Society.

Donations can be made at the Two Men and a Truck Office at 425 East Parkside in Murray, 7 Tree Farms, Bandit’s Play and Stay, and West Lake Animal Hospital.