John's Shrimp Tacos prepared by Smith's Chef Jeff

Good Day Utah's John Franchi serves up his shrimp tacos with some help from Smith's Chef Jeff.

INGREDIENTS :

Shrimp:



1 lb shrimp, peeled and thawed

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Sauce:



8 oz sour cream

Juice and zest of 2 limes

1/4 cup honey

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Tacos:



Low-carb soft taco shells, warmed

1 bag shredded cabbage

1 large mango, diced

Oil as needed

DIRECTIONS :

1. Mix shrimp with olive oil, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Marinate 15–30 minutes.

2. Combine all sauce ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning.

3. Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add oil.

4. Cook shrimp in a single layer for 2–3 minutes without moving.

5. Flip and cook another minute until opaque. Remove from pan.

6. Assemble tacos with shrimp, cabbage, mango, and sauce. Serve immediately.