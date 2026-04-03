John's Shrimp Tacos prepared by Smith's Chef Jeff

Good Day Utah's John Franchi serves up his shrimp tacos with some help from Smith's Chef Jeff.
INGREDIENTS:
Shrimp:
- 1 lb shrimp, peeled and thawed
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
Sauce:
- 8 oz sour cream
- Juice and zest of 2 limes
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
Tacos:
- Low-carb soft taco shells, warmed
- 1 bag shredded cabbage
- 1 large mango, diced
- Oil as needed
DIRECTIONS:
1. Mix shrimp with olive oil, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Marinate 15–30 minutes.
2. Combine all sauce ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning.
3. Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add oil.
4. Cook shrimp in a single layer for 2–3 minutes without moving.
5. Flip and cook another minute until opaque. Remove from pan.
6. Assemble tacos with shrimp, cabbage, mango, and sauce. Serve immediately.