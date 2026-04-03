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John's Shrimp Tacos prepared by Smith's Chef Jeff

JOHN'S SHRIMP TACOS
JOHN'S SHRIMP TACOS2
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Good Day Utah's John Franchi serves up his shrimp tacos with some help from Smith's Chef Jeff.

INGREDIENTS:

Shrimp:

  • 1 lb shrimp, peeled and thawed
  • 3 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tsp chili powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper

Sauce:

  • 8 oz sour cream
  • Juice and zest of 2 limes
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper

Tacos:

  • Low-carb soft taco shells, warmed
  • 1 bag shredded cabbage
  • 1 large mango, diced
  • Oil as needed

DIRECTIONS:

1. Mix shrimp with olive oil, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Marinate 15–30 minutes.

2. Combine all sauce ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning.

3. Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add oil.

4. Cook shrimp in a single layer for 2–3 minutes without moving.

5. Flip and cook another minute until opaque. Remove from pan.

6. Assemble tacos with shrimp, cabbage, mango, and sauce. Serve immediately.

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