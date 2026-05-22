Beef stroganoff with Smith's Chef Jeff

Nothing says love like a filling meal, and is there anything more filling than beef stroganoff? Luckily, Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe to help us along.

INGREDIENTS

• 1½ lbs ground beef

• 1 tbsp oil (if needed)

• 1 small onion, thinly sliced

• 8 oz mushrooms, sliced

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tsp fresh thyme (or ½ tsp dried)

• ½ cup dry sherry

• 1 qt beef broth

• 1 beef bouillon cube (Knorr)

• 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

• 8 oz sour cream

• 1 lb pappardelle

• ¼ cup reserved pasta water

• 3 tbsp cornstarch

• 3 tbsp water

• Salt + black pepper, to taste

• Optional: chopped parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

• Cook pappardelle in salted water; reserve ¼ cup pasta water

• Brown ground beef in large skillet; drain excess fat if needed

• Add sliced onions + mushrooms; cook until browned

• Stir in garlic + thyme; cook 30 seconds

• Deglaze with sherry, scraping up browned bits

• Add broth + bouillon + Worcestershire; simmer 8–10 minutes

• Mix cornstarch + water; stir into skillet

• Simmer until sauce thickens

• Lower heat; stir in sour cream (do not boil)

• Add pasta + reserved pasta water; toss

• Season with salt + pepper

• Garnish and serve