Beef stroganoff with Smith's Chef Jeff

Nothing says love like a filling meal, and is there anything more filling than beef stroganoff? Luckily, Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe to help us along.
INGREDIENTS
• 1½ lbs ground beef
• 1 tbsp oil (if needed)
• 1 small onion, thinly sliced
• 8 oz mushrooms, sliced
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tsp fresh thyme (or ½ tsp dried)
• ½ cup dry sherry
• 1 qt beef broth
• 1 beef bouillon cube (Knorr)
• 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
• 8 oz sour cream
• 1 lb pappardelle
• ¼ cup reserved pasta water
• 3 tbsp cornstarch
• 3 tbsp water
• Salt + black pepper, to taste
• Optional: chopped parsley
INSTRUCTIONS
• Cook pappardelle in salted water; reserve ¼ cup pasta water
• Brown ground beef in large skillet; drain excess fat if needed
• Add sliced onions + mushrooms; cook until browned
• Stir in garlic + thyme; cook 30 seconds
• Deglaze with sherry, scraping up browned bits
• Add broth + bouillon + Worcestershire; simmer 8–10 minutes
• Mix cornstarch + water; stir into skillet
• Simmer until sauce thickens
• Lower heat; stir in sour cream (do not boil)
• Add pasta + reserved pasta water; toss
• Season with salt + pepper
• Garnish and serve